Amon-Ra St. Brown to be featured in “Quarterbacks” Netflix sequel

We may only get Detroit Lions football through January—or if we’re lucky, February—but fans will have something to look forward to all offseason. According to Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will reportedly be featured in the second season of the popular Netflix series “Quarterbacks.”

The first season of the show followed the personal and professional lives of three NFL quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota. Obviously, the series will be making a bit of a twist this season by featuring St. Brown. It had been previously reported that former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford would be featured in the second season as well, but the Los Angeles Rams veteran quarterback told the media later that they’ve only had discussions.

At this point, it’s unclear what other players—quarterbacks or otherwise—will be featured in the Netflix series, but for now, get ready for some more behind-the-scenes, mic’d-up content on one of the most exciting and dynamic players in Detroit sports.

St. Brown has already become a hugely big star in Detroit. Last year, he made his first Pro Bowl. He already has a weekly podcast with his brother—Bears receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. And his production of the field is at an all-time high: currently sitting seventh in the NFL in receiving yards with a current streak of four 100-yard games.

If you’re wondering when you can expect to see the second season of “Quarterbacks” (or whatever they’re going to call the second season), the first season dropped on July 12, 2023.