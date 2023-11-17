Discussion: What do you want to see from the Lions in Week 11 against the Bears?

The football. The food. Who doesn’t enjoy this time of year? As we approach Thanksgiving, the Detroit Lions will play two divisional games in a matter of five days, with the first tilt being at home against the 3-7 Chicago Bears.

With the Lions sitting at 7-2 through 10 weeks, they are in a prime position to solidify a high-seed in the NFC playoffs. Continue to take care of business on a week-to-week basis, and we can likely look forward to at least one playoff game being played at Ford Field.

However, let’s focus on what is right in front of us—which is a Bears team that will be coming to town with not much to lose.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What do you want to see from the Lions in Week 11?

My Answer: Offensively, I think the Lions should be able to move the ball against the Bears’ defense. They are stout against the run (sixth in DVOA), but have their deficiencies against the pass (29th0.

On the other side of the ball, the Bears will be getting quarterback Justin Fields back, and setting aside some of Fields’ struggles throwing the ball—he is still a really dynamic athlete, capable of taking it the distance any time he has the rock.

I want to see the Lions’ defense keep Fields in check, limit big plays, and make this Bears offense earn it. Hit him early and often, and ensure that he isn’t able to find any comfort when he has to drop back and pass.

What about you? What do you want to see from the Lions in their first matchup with the Bears? Let us know in the comments by scrolling down to the bottom of the page.