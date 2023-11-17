NFL Week 11 expert picks/predictions: Moneyline, spread, over/under

With the Bengals-Ravens game in the books, and four teams on a bye—including the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, and New Orleans Saints—there are 13 more games remaining in Week 11, with 12 on Sunday and another on Monday night.

Let’s take a look at which games will be on TV for the local Detroit audience.

In the 1 p.m. ET hour, your Detroit Lions will be hosting the Chicago Bears on FOX and you’ll be able to catch Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns over on CBS during commercial breaks. In the 4 p.m. ET hour, CBS has the doubleheader this week and will feature the New York Jets at the Buffalo Bills. On “Sunday Night Football,” NBC will be hoping the Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos turn into a game. Then, ABC/ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” will close out the week with a rematch between last year’s Super Bowl teams, as the Philadelphia Eagles will be in Missouri to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

As we have done in past seasons, our staff will be making weekly predictions for every game on the NFL schedule. Each of the Pride of Detroit staff will pick the moneyline (winner of the game, no spread), but some of the members will also pick against the spread and even the over/under lines—there’s an easy toggle button in the widget below to cycle through the settings. You can also check out all of the odds for this week’s games courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is who our staff is picking on the moneyline, spread, and over/under for all 14 games on the NFL Week 11 schedule: