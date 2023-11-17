Lions Week 11 injury designations: Jonah Jackson, Isaiah Buggs ruled OUT

The Detroit Lions (7-2) have released their injury designation ahead of their Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears (3-7) at Ford Field. For the most part, the Lions are healthy, but they will be without two of their contributions in the trenches, including one starter and one former starter.

Note: Any changes from yesterday’s injury report will be bolded.

Ruled OUT

OL Jonah Jackson (ankle/wrist)

DT Isaiah Buggs (illness)

“Yep, don’t see him practicing today,” coach Dan Campbell said of Jonah Jackson ahead of Friday’s practice. “He’s another game-time decision, or at least we’ll find out more today.”

Unfortunately, as the Lions gathered more information, they determined it would be in Jackson’s best interest to sit out this game, and he was declared out. The Lions do have some options with starting experience in the Lions scheme.

“We’ve got some guys that can play over there, (Kayode Awosika) Yode, (Colby) Sorsdal, (Dan Skipper) Skip,” Campbell continued. “So, we’ve got options here.”

Awosika has started two games (Week 6 and 8) at left guard this season, Sorsdal also started in Week 8, but at right guard, and while Skipper hasn’t started any games this season, he did have four starts at left guard in 2022 for the Lions.

Buggs’ illness has lasted the entire week and he was not in Allen Park on Friday as he was being treated. Campbell didn’t elaborate much more beyond that but did note that there was more than just one issue going on.

“He’s got a couple things going on medically and so I don’t know,” Campbell explained about Buggs’ status. “I don’t know for sure. I don’t know how long-term this will be.”

With this statement, it’s fair to wonder if Buggs’ illness could land him on injured reserve. It’s possible this could be a similar set of circumstances as with Khalil Dorsey at the beginning of the season, where a prognosis is unclear and the Lions need the roster space. If that were to happen, that type of transaction typically happens on Saturdays.

To replace Buggs—for at least this week—the Lions have two reserve nose tackles under contract: Rookie Brodric Martin and Quinton Bohanna, who is currently on the practice squad.

“We’ve got Brodric (Martin), we’ve got Bohanna,” Campbell said. “Those guys know they’ve got to earn their reps and we say early in the week, ‘Man, you’ve got to earn it and you’ll get an opportunity. And if you prove that you’re worthy of it, then we’ll put you in the game.’”

Questionable

S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hand)

Melifonwu got in a limited practice on Wednesday, then was spotted wearing a club on his hand on Thursday. Despite the extra protective gear, Melifonwu was still able to get in full practices on Thursday and Friday to close out the week. He is likely listed as questionable as a precautionary measure to make sure he would be capable of playing with the injury.

Not listed with an injury designation

C Frank Ragnow (toe/back/rest) — Upgraded after a rest day on Thursday

WR Kalif Raymond (ankle)

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs)

DL Levi Onwuzurike (hip)

Ragnow added a back injury to his list of ailments this week, but a rest day on Thursday helped him get ready to go on Friday and he is cleared to play on Sunday.

Raymond injured his ankle in last week’s game but he managed to play through the injury. After taking a limited practice on Wednesday, he returned in full for the remainder of the week and does not carry an injury designation into this game.

People-Jones was given an extra week to allow his ribs to heal after the Lions traded for him, and now he is set to make his Lions debut in his hometown at Ford Field.

Onwuzurike looks like he will be putting the hip injury behind him, but could still end up missing this game, as he was a healthy scratch for several games before this injury. It’s possible, with Buggs being ruled out, that Onwuzurike could see some game action, but his role is different enough that it may not be a factor when making decisions on inactive this week.

Bears injury designations

Here’s a look at the Bears' injury designations:

OUT

LB Noah Sewell (knee)

Questionable

RB D’Onta Foreman (ankle)

LB Tremaine Edmunds (knee) — returned to practice (limited) on Friday

LB Jack Sanborn (ankle/illness) — missed Friday’s practice

Note: Matt Eberflus said RB Khalil Herbert will be taken off IR and be active on Sunday.