Survey Results: Lions fans predicting a big win over Bears in Week 11

On Wednesday, we polled Detroit Lions fans, asking them two questions for our latest SB Nation Reacts survey:

Are you confident the Lions are headed in the right direction? (weekly poll) What is the most likely outcome for the Lions vs. Bears in Week 11?

With regards to the first survey question, here are the results we have seen over the first eight weeks of the season, including this week:

It may have been the game of the week in Week 10 and the Lions came out on top, finding yet another way to pull out a victory in a tough environment. With this impressive win, fan confidence in the direction of the team is back up to 99%—a spot they’ve been at four other times this season.

With regards to the second question, fans do not feel like the Bears pose much of a threat to the Lions as 98% believe Detroit will win this game, and 72% believe it’ll be a large victory. If you look at the betting line set by the folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook, Vegas tends to agree, as they’re favoring the Lions by over a touchdown.

Here are a few of the explanations from voters (lightly edited for clarity and ease of reading) in the comment section of the original article:

GM Joe: “Expecting the Lions to be 8-2 after this one. But you can’t overlook any NFL team. Bad teams can have good days, good teams can have bad days.”

