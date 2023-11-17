On any given week, you can catch an incredibly passionate Penei Sewell giving an invigorating pregame speech, surrounded by teammates hanging on his every word.

At just 23 years old, the offensive lineman quickly became a leader on the Detroit Lions—something that didn’t just start this year, either. He’s been doing this all along, cementing himself into the foundation of these new-look Lions.

In a one-on-one sit down, FOX 2’s Dan Miller asked about those pregame speeches that the fans love so much.

“I think that’s me—truly, in my truest form, my purest form as much as possible,” Sewell said. “I like to look my brothers in the eyes and just really get a feel of what they’re feeling and to see what they’re mindset is at, if they’re locked in or not.”

The Pro Bowler said it’s about uplifting his teammates and remind them who they’re playing for: each other.

“Just trying to create a different energy that’s contagious and that everybody would love to follow and just go out there and play for each other,” he said.

It’s worth noting this was Brad Holmes’ first pick as general manager—some (many) might say a franchise-defining pick. You can watch the full interview here.

And onto the rest of your notes.

Week 11 has arrived and Jared Goff jumped two spots to No. 8 in NFL.com’s QB rankings. “Goff has been incredibly sharp in 2023, doing exactly what is asked of him at a relatively high level. On Sunday, the Lions needed him to do so from start to finish to win, and Goff delivered.”

On this week’s episode of “Twentyman in the Huddle,” Tim is joined by Robert Mays, host of “The Athletic Football Show.”

“Detroit has covered in 11 straight divisional games! That’s tied for the longest streak by any NFL team since the merger.” Like most others, CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani thinks the Lions have this match up in the bag.

The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy takes an in-depth look at whether the Lions could hold their own against quality quarterbacks in the playoffs. ($)

The Lions continue their good work for others: