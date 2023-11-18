As things stand, the Detroit Lions currently hold the No. 2 seed in the NFC, with the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of them holding the No. 1 seed. According to FTN Fantasy (known for currently holding DVOA metrics), the Lions currently have a 25.9 percent chance at earning the No. 1 seed, and a 33.6 percent chance at earning the No. 2 seed. That could change quickly as the Lions have one of the easiest remaining schedules in the NFL, while the Eagles are still set to play the Chiefs, Bills, 49ers, Cowboys and Seahawks in their next five games.

Earning the top seed and a bye week would obviously be a huge feat for the Lions as they haven’t made it past the wild card round since the 1991 playoffs. But this could also give the Lions a tough matchup for their first playoff game since 2016, with them likely matching up against a team like the Seahawks or Cowboys in the divisional round.

Today’s Question of the Day is…

Would you prefer the Lions to get a playoff win in the Wild Card round or earn the No. 1 seed?

This is admittedly an irrational line of thinking, but I don’t care. I’m greedy. I want to see the Lions win a playoff game and get it over with. I can’t even bring my mind to think further ahead than that right now. With the Lions getting the No. 2 seed, it doesn’t guarantee anything, but it does give them an easier matchup on paper for their first playoff matchup, as they would be playing the No. 7 seed.

I can’t think of a more heartbreaking scenario than the Lions getting the No. 1 seed and a bye week just to lose in the divisional round and having to wait another year to get their first playoff win since 1992.

Let’s hear your thoughts.