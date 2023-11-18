No matter what we have done, the Madden Detroit Lions have been horrible all dang season. If life were to mirror our Madden 24 simulations, the Lions would be 1-8 and we’d be deep into draft talk right now. Man, it’s good to be beyond those days.

But we aren’t going to sit here idly and watch our virtual Lions get their butts kicked every Saturday morning. We’ve tried altering the rosters with superstars from other teams, and that didn’t help. Time to get serious about this.

This week, we’re doing surgery on Madden. We’re prying open its carcass and exchanging parts. I’ve downloaded a popular Madden 24 gameplay mod that supposedly makes the AI more logical, made playbooks more efficient, and hopefully makes two-minute drills a little more intuitive for the computer. I have no idea if it’s going to work. I have no idea if it’s going to make the Lions any better. But something had to be done.

Because look at these week-by-week results from our Madden sims.

Week 1:

Madden: Lions lose to Chiefs 38-21

Lions lose to Chiefs 38-21 Reality: Lions beat Chiefs, 21-20

Week 1:

Madden: Lions beat Seahawks in OT, 38-35

Lions beat Seahawks in OT, 38-35 Reality: Lions lose to Seahawks in OT, 37-31

Week 3:

Madden: Lions lose to Falcons, 27-17

Lions lose to Falcons, 27-17 Reality: Lions beat Falcons, 20-6

Week 4:

Madden: Lions lose to Packers, 27-9

Lions lose to Packers, 27-9 Reality: Lions beat Packers, 34-20

Week 5:

Madden: Lions lose to Panthers, 24-17

Lions lose to Panthers, 24-17 Reality: Lions beat Panthers, 42-24

Week 6:

Madden: Lions lose to Bucs, 28-17

Lions lose to Bucs, 28-17 Reality: Lions beat Bucs, 20-6

Week 7:

Madden: Lions lose to Ravens, 30-18

Lions lose to Ravens, 30-18 Reality: Lions lose to Ravens, 38-6

Week 8:

Madden: Lions lose to Raiders, 16-10

Lions lose to Raiders, 16-10 Reality: Lions beat Raiders, 26-14

Week 10:

Madden: Lions lost to Chargers, 28-7 (game shut off before end)

Lions lost to Chargers, 28-7 (game shut off before end) Reality: Lions beat Chargers, 41-38

So if you want to see what happens, come join us on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. ET.

As a reminder, we’re also right in the middle of our Movember charity drive, which has already crossed over $13,000 raised for the Alzheimer’s Association. This stream will provide another opportunity to raise more money and do some more ridiculous punishments to me (please no more fart spray).

Here’s how to watch and participate:

What: Lions vs. Bears Week 11 Madden 24 simulation

When: 10 a.m. ET — Saturday, November 18

Where: Twitch.tv/prideofdetroit or YouTube.com/@Prideofdetroit (or embedded below)