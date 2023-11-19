Lions vs. Bears: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, scouting reports, odds and more

The Detroit Lions are 7-2 and will play just their second game against a division rival when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Week 11. The folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook have heavily favored the Lions in this game, but the betting line has fluctuated throughout the week, likely due to injury reports from both teams.
Despite the lopsided betting line, Lions coach Dan Campbell is quick to tell everyone that the Bears are better than most people think.
“This is a physical, tough team,” Campbell said earlier in the week. “They play hard, they finish, they’ve got weapons, they’ve got skill players. Sounds like (quarterback Justin) Fields will be back, so he’s a dangerous – he’s dangerous. So, I’d say they’re at full force and this is a formidable opponent. So, we’ve got our hands full. We’ve got the be ready to go.”
Here are a few articles that may interest you ahead of this game:
Scouting reports
- Opening Odds: Lions huge favorites over Bears in Week 11 at Ford Field
- The Honolulu Blueprint: 5 keys to a Lions victory over the Bears
- On Paper: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears preview, prediction
- Detroit Lions Week 11 scouting report: Could Bears be a surprise challenge?
- 5 Questions Preview: Justin Fields future in Chicago in limbo
- Pride of Detroit’s YouTube feed includes video previews for this week’s game
- Preview podcast: You can find our latest episode on your favorite podcast platforms
Injury news and updates
- Bears QB Justin Fields is returning from injury and will play against the Lions
- Lions Week 11 injury designations: Jonah Jackson and Isaiah Buggs Ruled OUT
- Lions place OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai on injured reserve
- James Houston (IR, fibula) may return, but not until late December
Roster moves
- Lions sign long snapper Jake McQuaide from the practice squad to the active roster
- Lions promote OT Connor Galvin and NT Quinton Bohanna from the practice squad
- Lions sign pass rusher Bruce Irvin to practice squad
- Lions sign OL Michael Schofield and CB Kindle Vildor to practice squad
Did you know?
- Amon-Ra St. Brown to be featured in “Quarterbacks” Netflix sequel
- Dan Campbell is not interested in Texas A&M’s coaching vacancy
- OC Ben Johnson is expected to be a coveted coach in the next hiring cycle
Playoff watch
- NFL playoff odds: Lions still heavy favorites in NFC North, despite Viking push
- NFC playoff picture: Lions preparing a push for the top seed
Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears
Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
TV: FOX
Online streaming: NFL+ Premium
TV announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)
Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
Betting line: Lions -7.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook
Viewing map (YELLOW), courtesy of 506Sports:
