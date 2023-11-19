 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lions vs. Bears: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, scouting reports, odds and more

All the TV, radio, and online streaming info you need for Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears in Week 11 of the 2023 season.

By Erik Schlitt
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions are 7-2 and will play just their second game against a division rival when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Week 11. The folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook have heavily favored the Lions in this game, but the betting line has fluctuated throughout the week, likely due to injury reports from both teams.

Despite the lopsided betting line, Lions coach Dan Campbell is quick to tell everyone that the Bears are better than most people think.

“This is a physical, tough team,” Campbell said earlier in the week. “They play hard, they finish, they’ve got weapons, they’ve got skill players. Sounds like (quarterback Justin) Fields will be back, so he’s a dangerous – he’s dangerous. So, I’d say they’re at full force and this is a formidable opponent. So, we’ve got our hands full. We’ve got the be ready to go.”

Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
TV: FOX
Online streaming: NFL+ Premium
TV announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)
Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
Betting line: Lions -7.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook
Viewing map (YELLOW), courtesy of 506Sports:

