Lions vs. Bears: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, scouting reports, odds and more

The Detroit Lions are 7-2 and will play just their second game against a division rival when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Week 11. The folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook have heavily favored the Lions in this game, but the betting line has fluctuated throughout the week, likely due to injury reports from both teams.

Despite the lopsided betting line, Lions coach Dan Campbell is quick to tell everyone that the Bears are better than most people think.

“This is a physical, tough team,” Campbell said earlier in the week. “They play hard, they finish, they’ve got weapons, they’ve got skill players. Sounds like (quarterback Justin) Fields will be back, so he’s a dangerous – he’s dangerous. So, I’d say they’re at full force and this is a formidable opponent. So, we’ve got our hands full. We’ve got the be ready to go.”

Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

TV: FOX

Online streaming: NFL+ Premium

TV announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Betting line: Lions -7.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook

Viewing map (YELLOW), courtesy of 506Sports: