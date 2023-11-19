The Detroit Lions (7-2) are taking on the Chicago Bears (3-7) in Week 11 at Ford Field. Despite coming off their bye the week prior, the Lions made a few roster moves this week and we’ve been tracking all the changes to the roster and depth chart.

In this updated look at the Lions’ depth chart, we have separated all players by position and listed them in order of perceived importance to the team. To help out your viewing experience, we listed each player’s number next to their name, bolded the projected starters, italicized injured players, and added an asterisk* after the rookies’ names.

Quarterback (2 + 1 injured)

Jared Goff (16)

Teddy Bridgewater (10)

Hendon Hooker* (12) — NFI list, eligible to be activated at any time

Running back/Fullback (3 + 1)

David Montgomery (5)

Jahmyr Gibbs* (26)

Craig Reynolds (13)

Jason Cabinda (45), FB — knee, Injured Reserve, eligible to return at any time

Wide receiver (5 + 1)

Tight end (3)

Sam LaPorta* (87)

Brock Wright (89)

James Mitchell (82)

Offensive line (8 + 3)

Projected starters

LT — Taylor Decker (68)

LG — Colby Sorsdal* (75)

C — Frank Ragnow (77) — toe/back, not listed with an injury designation

— toe/back, not listed with an injury designation RG — Graham Glasgow (60)

RT — Penei Sewell (58)

OL Reserves

Interior defensive line (5 + 1)

DT — Alim McNeill (54)

DT — Benito Jones (94)

DT — Brodric Martin* (98)

DL — Levi Onwuzurike (91) — hip, not listed with an injury designation

NT — Quinton Bohanna (90) — promoted from the practice squad for this game

DT — Isaiah Buggs (96) — illness, Ruled OUT

EDGE Rushers (6 + 1)

EDGE — Aidan Hutchinson (97)

DE/IDL — John Cominsky (79)

DE/IDL — Josh Paschal (93)

DE/SAM — Julian Okwara (99)

DE/SAM — Charles Harris (53)

EDGE — Romeo Okwara (95)

SAM — James Houston (41) — fibula, on injured reserve, eligible to return at any time

Off-the-ball linebacker (7)

WILL — Alex Anzalone (34)

MIKE — Derrick Barnes (55)

SAM/MIKE — Jack Campbell* (46)

WILL/FB — Malcolm Rodriguez (44)

WILL — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42)

MIKE/SAM — Anthony Pittman (57)

MIKE/SAM — Trevor Nowaske* (59)

Cornerback (5)

Cameron Sutton (1)

Jerry Jacobs (23)

Will Harris (25)

Khalil Dorsey (30)

Steven Gilmore* (24)

Star/Nickelback (2)

NB/S — Brian Branch* (32)

NB Chase Lucas (27)

Safety (3 + 1)

Kicking team (3)

P — Jack Fox (3)

K — Riley Patterson (36)

LS — Jake McQuaide (43) — signed this week

Kick/Punt returners

Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11); reserve — Donovan Peoples-Jones (19)

reserve — Donovan Peoples-Jones (19) Kick return — Khalil Dorsey (30); reserve — Craig Reynolds (13)

Kick coverage specialists

Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3) or Riley Patterson (36)

Holder — Jack Fox (3)

Gunner — Chase Lucas (27) and Khalil Dorsey (30)

Personal protector (PP) — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above: