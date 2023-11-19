The Detroit Lions have declared their inactives ahead of the Week 11 matchup with the Chicago Bears, and outside of a couple of moves in the trenches, the Lions have a healthy roster.

The Lions entered Week 11 with a 53-man roster and made a few roster moves throughout the week. Early in the week, the Lions placed Halapoulivaati Vaitai on injured reserve and then signed long snapper Jake McQuaide to fill his spot. Additionally, the Lions promoted offensive tackle Connor Galvin and nose tackle Quinton Bohanna from the practice squad on Saturday, bringing the game-day roster total up to 55 players.

Because the Lions have eight offensive linemen active for Sunday’s game, they are eligible to expand their game-day eligibility roster from 47 to 48 players. Therefore, with 55 players on the game-day roster and 48 eligible to play, the Lions need to declare seven players inactive for today’s matchup.

Lions inactive:

OL Jonah Jackson (ankle/wrist) — Ruled out on Friday

DT Isaiah Buggs (illness) — Ruled out on Friday

DL Levi Onwuzurike (hip)

DT Brodric Martin

WR Antoine Green

LB Trevor Nowaske

CB Steven Gilmore

Jackson played through a wrist injury in Week 10 but was unable to practice at all this past week. He will likely be replaced in the starting lineup by either Colby Sorsdal or Kayode Awosika.

Buggs illness kept him out of practice all week and was the primary reason that Bohanna was elevated for this game. Onwuzurike is also dealing with a hip injury, and while he practiced in full this week, the Lions don’t need to rush him back.

The remaining four rookies declared inactive this week are simply a numbers game as the rest of the roster are healthy and the Lions are opting to deploy their veterans.

Bears inactives: