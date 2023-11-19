NFL Week 11 expert picks: Lions vs. Bears score predictions

The Detroit Lions are hoping to keep the good times flowing, as they come back home from their west coast trip at 7-2. They welcome the Chicago Bears to town. The Bears may only be 3-7 this season, but they’ve won two of their last four, and as the Lions coaching staff has said all week, they’re a much better team than they were last season and they’re as healthy as they’ve been all season.

So does that mean the Lions are due for an upset on their home field? Ehhh... we don’t really think so, but this is the NFL. There is no such thing as an easy win, in particular when you’re playing a divisional game.

With that in mind, here are our predictions of Week 11’s game between the Lions and Bears.

Brandon Knapp (8-1): 35-20 Lions

Ryan Mathews (8-1): 35-28 Lions

Meko Scott (7-2): 31-13 Lions

Alex Reno (7-2): 42-24 Lions

Jerry Mallory (7-2): 31-20 Lions

Kellie Rowe (7-2): 34-17 Lions

Morgan Cannon (6-3): 34-23 Lions

Jeremy Reisman (6-3): 31-27 Lions (On Paper preview)

Erik Schlitt (6-3): 35-17 Lions (Honolulu Blueprint)

Hamza Baccouche (6-3): 27-19 Lions

Kyle Yost (6-3): 31-17 Lions

John Whiticar (5-4): 31-20 Lions

Chris Perfett (0-0-9): 29-29 Tie

As you can see, we’re all taking the Lions, but the staff is a little more split when it comes to the betting line, which is set at Lions -8 as of Sunday morning. Most are still expecting a two-score win, but a few of us think this could end a bit closer than expected.

You can see all of our Week 11 picks right here.

Time for you all to make your predictions. Vote for the winner in the poll below and then share your score predictions in the comment section at the bottom of the page.