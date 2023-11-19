The Detroit Lions face off against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. While the Bears aren’t exactly thought of as a high-octane offense, concerns around the Lions defense are abound after they allowed the Chargers to hang 38 points on them last week.

And the Bears do have some weapons on offense the Lions will need to slow down. Chicago’s rushing attack—featuring Khalil Herbert, D’Onta Foreman, and, of course, quarterback Justin Fields—is one of the most dangerous in the NFL. And with Fields back behind center, Chicago has someone willing and capable of throwing the deep ball. That could make receiver D.J. Moore, who was averaging over 100 yards per game when Fields was healthy, a force to be reckoned with.

So instead of picking out the most important player on the entire Lions roster, let’s just focus on the defense this week.

Which Detroit Lions defender will be the most important player vs. the Bears?

My answer: I chose Cameron Sutton as the lead photo for a reason. The Lions’ No. 1 cornerback will likely have to line up over Moore for a good majority of the game. In my opinion, Moore is one of the few players who can really change the outcome of the game for Chicago. Sutton struggled last week against Keenan Allen, so he’ll need a big bounce-back game.

That said, I think the Lions’ second line of defense may be an even bigger key to this game. Whether it’s making sure Fields doesn’t scramble for 100 yards, playing aggressively in the run game to slow Chicago’s rushing attack, or even covering an underrated weapon in Cole Kmet, there will be a lot of stress on the Lions’ linebacking corps this game.

So, I actually think Alex Anzalone may be the biggest key to Detroit’s defensive game plan. The Lions have been using Anzalone increasingly more in their blitz packages, and if they do so again, he will have to make sure when he gets his shots at Fields, he makes the most of them. He is not an easy quarterback to bring down, so Anzalone’s tackling form will have to be at its best.

