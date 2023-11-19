Lions vs. Bears live score updates: Highlights, latest injury news, analysis

The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears face off on Sunday for the first time in 2023, but the 187th time in league history. The Bears hold a pretty commanding 104-77-5 lead in the rivalry, but the tables have been turned as of late. The Lions have won three of the last five matchups, and come into Sunday as eight-point favorites over the Bears.

In a lot of ways, the Bears are a team a year behind where the Lions are now. Like the 2022 Lions, Chicago has been scrappy in most of their losses this year, and they were hindered by a lot of early injuries. Additionally, they’ve been loading up on draft picks, hoping that the youth movement will push them back into relevancy in 2024 and beyond.

“They’ve drafted well, they’ve made some big free agency acquisitions, good players, they’ve got their system in, this is year two,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said this week. “But their foundation is built off playing hard, sound football, play hard, finish, and it always has to start there. It doesn’t matter what you do, what the pieces are, if you don’t play a certain way, you’ll always be inconsistent. So, they’re close and we can’t let them find their footing versus us. We can’t do it. But we know this is going to be a test.”

The Lions have been preaching all week that they aren’t overlooking this dangerous team that has suddenly regained its health. Returning to the lineup this week are quarterback Justin Fields, running back Khalil Herbert, and quite possibly linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

In order to stay ahead in the NFC Playoff Picture, the Lions cannot afford to drop this game, particularly if the Vikings beat the Broncos on Sunday night.

