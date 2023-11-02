The Detroit Lions enter the bye week in a great position, and hopefully, fantasy managers are faring just as well at the midpoint of the season. Those rostering Lions players are likely feeling good with Jared Goff (QB9), Jahmyr Gibbs (RB19), David Montgomery (RB20), Amon-Ra St. Brown (WR9), and Sam LaPorta (TE4) all returning great value so far.

The next two months are what really matter, though, and that requires figuring out what is real from the first half of the season and what is likely to change. Detroit has plenty of great fantasy options, but managers will have to use them wisely going forward. Before the next game is played, here is a chance to call your shot.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What are your Lions fantasy predictions for the second half of the season?

My answer: I am feeling very confident about the entire Lions offense right now, and I think that starts with Goff. I expect his performance to continue and land him as a top-eight fantasy quarterback, which is even higher than last season and well above his QB17 ADP. I also think Gibbs will match his ADP of RB12, even if he ends up missing another game or two.

Some of Gibbs’ production is going to come from the passing game, so my other prediction is that St. Brown will fall out of WR1 range by the end of the year. With LaPorta only getting better, Jameson Williams getting worked into the offense, and Donovan Peoples-Jones now in time, I think there are just way more mouths to feed. Goff is the beneficiary here, and St. Brown will see his volume dip enough to land him as a WR2.