‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 9 expert picks: Titans at Steelers

The NFL opens up Week 9 with a matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Titans and Steelers have faced off 80 times in their teams' histories, with Pittsburgh holding advantages in both the regular season (45-31) and postseason (3-1), including winning the four most recent head-to-head battles.

The Titans will be hoping they finally unlocked their offense with new quarterback Will Levis and his connection with DeAndre Hopkins—who caught three of Levis’ four touchdowns in his NFL debut last week. Power back Derrick Henry will also be a vital factor in their offensive attack, and he looked like he got back on track last week with the emergence of the passing game.

The Steelers’ defense has been a tick below average against the run this season, but they’re coming off a game where they shut down the Jaguars’ rushing attack. If T.J. Watt and Pittsburgh’s top-10 front can get pressure on the Titans’ rookie quarterback, they could cause a domino effect of disruption to the Titans' offense.

Here’s how to watch tonight’s “Thursday Night Football” game:

Titans at Steelers

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TV: Prime Video

Prime Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

Online Stream/Replay: Prime Video, Twitch, NFL+ Premium (Replay)

