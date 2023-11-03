The dust from the trade deadline has settled, and we’re now in the thick of the bye week. But because I’m sure you are all still eager to consume all things about this 6-2 Detroit Lions team, I’m here to answer any and all of the questions you all sent this week, and there were a lot of good ones. If I didn’t answer your question below, expect a direct email from me.

From Kyle J. – What are your thoughts or feelings about the Lions exploring the option of signing Ndamukong Suh?

Let’s kick this off with a spicy one. Firstly, it’s worth noting that Suh still wants to play and is staying in shape. Would he make the Lions better? Probably. Would he want to come back to Detroit? Maybe, he has current ties here. Would this regime want him? That’s the toughest question to answer. They absolutely love the interior defenders they have in Alim McNeill, Isaiah Buggs and John Cominsky (when he plays inside). It would be a fun story and he helps as a rotational guy, but I have doubts about Detroit’s interest. And for the record, that is not personality based. I think the Lions would be absolutely fine with Suh as a culture fit, because worth ethic was never even close to a problem with him.

From Ryan P. (paraphrased) – What is the identity of the defense? If I was to tell you what I think it is, it would be Aggressive and Fast. I am good with that but there have been multiple games, and random drives where they pull away from that identity. Do you have any reason why? Or is the identity something different than that?

I think each level of the defense has a different identity. The defensive line, I would say, is more about physicality and holding ground. The second level is where I think your aggressive and fast identification is spot on. I think they want to be more physical on the back-end, too. But that secondary, to me, is where the identity crisis lies the most. Dan Campbell even admitted they were too soft in off-coverage against the Ravens.

Of course, each opponent requires a different game plan and, quite possibly, a different identity. Detroit is still trying to figure out the best way to utilize their personnel against mobile quarterbacks, and I think that has led to the team looking drastically different, at times, on a week-to-week basis.

From Waitingsince57 – Any update on when the Lions might activate Hooker from PUP?

Good question. The latest we heard from Campbell was this on October 13:

“Still hopeful, but there again, there’s a lot that can happen between now and, ‘OK, is it time to pull him up? Is it not?’ I mean, you never know what can happen with this roster between now and then so, but he’s doing good.”

It’s an interesting conundrum because the Lions have needed to use their entire 53-man roster to cover for injuries in the first half of the season. I wouldn’t be surprised if Hooker was close to healthy enough right now, but Detroit can’t spare the roster spot. I would say once Detroit’s roster has a little more wiggle room, then you can expect Hooker to come off PUP.

From Austin B. – Considering so far we haven’t added to the defensive line through trading can we get your opinions on the strength of our future opponents offensive lines and how our current roster matches up?

The Lions run defense has been excellent almost all season, so I’m guessing your concern is with pass rush. So here’s a chart showing each of the rankings of the upcoming opponents’ offensive lines in key pass protection statistics.

The Vikings, Cowboys and Packers all have pretty decent offensive lines–although Detroit dominated Green Bay earlier in the season to the tune of five sacks. Meanwhile, I would say the Chargers and Broncos have average offensive lines, but Detroit should dominate the trenches against the Bears and Saints.

From Rejean – Do you have any concerns about Hutch right now? I know he’s still being disruptive and playing well, but it seems the stats have taken a little bit of a dip the last few weeks. Is that a Hutch issue, or are teams just burning the boats to try and slow him down?

My concern with Hutchinson is that no one else is drawing attention away from him. Hutchinson is just taking a beating with chips, double- and triple-teams. These past few weeks, Detroit has been cycling through EDGE players with Charles Harris, Romeo Okwara, Julian Okwara, and Jack Campbell all getting wildly different snap rates week by week. Just take a look at the snaps from each (only counting Campbell’s EDGE reps):

John Cominsky has been holding it down the most, but he isn’t doing enough with his reps, either. He’s had two or fewer pressures in four of eight games, and his PFF win rate of 10.2% ranks 40th out of 59 qualifying edge defenders. Meanwhile, Hutchinson still ranks eighth in that metric (18.7%). He just needs help.

From Jeff R. – Would you say that the trade deadline showed how clueless the Bears front office is? The 49ers were able to get Chase Young for what will be a low third while the Bears trade a borderline first for Sweat.

I can see why people are piling on the Bears for this room, and the weird disconnect between Bears GM Ryan Poles and Montez Sweat about where contract negotiations currently stand, but I actually get what the Bears are doing. The trade deadline is a unique opportunity to add talent while teams unload and rebuild, and Chicago has a massive amount of cap space next offseason. They are going to be able to make Sweat an offer he can’t refuse, and if he somehow still refuses, they have the leverage of the franchise tag.

Was a second-round an overpay? Probably. But Chicago has plenty of draft capital, and at this point I’d be shocked if Sweat wasn’t given a lucrative new deal from the Bears this offseason (or sooner).

From Samar Patel – Wanted to get your thoughts on the benching of veteran players like Charles Harris and Buggs. How does that impact the team chemistry and locker room when veteran leaders are benched?

This is a great question and a really good observation. Because it hasn’t just been Harris and Buggs. The Lions also benched Michael Brockers last year and Jamie Collins the year before that.

On one hand, it sends a pretty strong message across the team that it doesn’t matter how many games you’ve logged or if you have a “C” on your chest, the Lions are going to play the player who gives them the best chance to win (both in the short term and long term). That’s a strong motivation tool.

On the other hand, it’s undoubtedly a huge ego hit to the player, and you’re never sure how they’re going to react. But this is where the Lions’ personnel selectiveness favoring strong-willed players helps. Harris and Brockers were complete professionals about it and still actively involved in helping the team out between Monday and Saturday. Buggs was obviously frustrated about it initially, but has fallen in line. Collins was cut in a move that was beneficial for both sides.

The NFL is a tough business, but it’s also a delicate balance of emotions and egos. Benching veterans could result in some turbulence, but two things are working in the Lions’ favor right now: they’re winning and they’ve got a ton of professionals in that locker room.

