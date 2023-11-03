Soak it in, everyone. Your Detroit Lions are 6-2 as they head into their favorably-placed Week 9 bye week. Time for players, coaches, and the rest of the staff to relax, recover, and get themselves ready for the second half of the 2023 NFL season.

However, for you, the fan—there is plenty of football to watch. At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Miami Dolphins play the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany, giving us a great game to watch while sipping our coffee and frying up some scrambled eggs. Maybe some bacon, too? Treat yourself.

You can join in cheering on quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams as they travel to Wisconsin to take on the 2-5 Green Bay Packers. And there is the division tilt featuring two likely NFC playoff teams in the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What are you looking forward to watching during the Lions’ bye week?

My Answer: Besides having NFL Red Zone on one of my downstairs TVs, I can’t wait to sit down and watch the Seattle Seahawks travel to Maryland to take on the Baltimore Ravens.

Naturally, this will be a game a lot of Lions fans will want to watch. The Lions lost in overtime to Seattle back in Week 2 of the season, while some of the wounds suffered during their Week 7 loss in Baltimore are still healing.

With a win in Baltimore, the Seahawks take over the Lions’ temporary hold on the two-seed in the NFC, and, personally, I want to see what Baltimore can do offensively against a tough Seattle defense. Will quarterback Lamar Jackson continue on his MVP-like pace?

What about you? What are you looking forward to watching during the Lions’ bye week? Let us know in the comments by scrolling down to the bottom of the page.