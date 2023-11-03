Detroit Lions midseason awards: Offensive, Defensive MVP, best rookie, more

The bye week is a great time to self reflect. For the Detroit Lions, that means a lot of self-scouting. For example, seeing which game scenarios they’re too predictable, or figuring out some of the persistent issues that have plagued them through eight games.

We’re going to take a more positive approach to the bye, and why wouldn’t we? The Lions are 6-2, have a commanding lead in the NFC North, and have playoff odds between 95-100 percent, depending on which projection model you use.

So Meko Scott recapped the first half of the season by handing out some midseason awards, celebrating the best performances and most overlooked players from Weeks 1 through 8.

Here are the awards he handed out, along with the timestamps you can jump to for his pick on the winner and explanation.

Offensive MVP (1:45)

Defensive MVP (4:35)

Best rookie (7:30)

Most surprising performance (9:15)

Mr. Underrated (12:08)

Check out his picks in the video below, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel for a ton of original content that doesn’t make it to the website.

What are your picks for these awards? Scroll down to the comment section and give us your picks for offensive MVP, defensive MVP, best rookie, most surprising performance, and Mr. Underrated and explain to us why! There are a ton of players to celebrate after eight games, so I’m sure there are a variety of opinions.