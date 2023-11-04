WATCH LIVE: Detroit Lions Madden simulation, active trade deadline edition

The Detroit Lions are on a bye week, but you can’t kill our Madden 24 simulations.

If you’ve been an avid watcher of our weekly Madden simulations, you may know that the virtual Lions are a putrid 1-7 on the season. For whatever reason, the Lions have been just awful on Madden since we’ve been running these simulations.

But this week, we’re going to try and save the virtual Lions. Many fans were frustrated to see the Lions only make a small whimper at the NFL trade deadline. While nothing can change the fact that Maxx Crosby remains in Las Vegas, Chase Young is now playing with the 49ers, and the Denver Broncos were stubbornly quiet at the trade deadline, we can give you a peek into what would have happened had the Lions gone on a shopping spree this week.

So here's what we’re doing:

Maxx Crosby, welcome to the Lions and the starting spot opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

Chase Young, you’re coming, too. We’ll find a spot for you somewhere on the line.

Patrick Surtain, you’re now our highest-rated defensive back and a cornerstone to the Lions defense

Of course, the whole argument for making big splashes at the NFL trade deadline is to win a Super Bowl. There is no point in trading away future assets unless the goal is a championship in the here and now [Editor’s note: Hey, Chicago].

So what do we do with this supersized Lions team we have created on Madden? We take on the best team in football (by record). So at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday morning, we’re taking the Lions and pitting them against the Philadelphia Eagles for NFC supremacy.

Here’s how you can watch the simulation live—as we continue our Movember campaign. We’ve already raised over $2,000, which means another spin of the Wheel of Pain will be coming.

What: Lions vs. Eagles TRADE DEADLINE BLOWOUT Madden 24 simulation

When: 10 a.m. ET — Saturday, November 4

Where: Twitch.tv/prideofdetroit or YouTube.com/@PrideOfDetroit