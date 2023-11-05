NFL Week 9 expert picks/predictions: Moneyline, spread, over/under

Week 9 opened with the Pittsburgh Steelers beating the Tennessee Titans 20-16. It was a back-and-forth battle all night that ended with a Steelers interception in the end zone with just six seconds on the clock to secure the win.

With the Titans-Steelers game in the books, and four teams on a bye—including the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Denver Broncos—there are only 13 more games remaining this week, with 12 on Sunday and another on Monday night.

Let’s take a look at which games will be on TV for the local Detroit audience.

NFL Network kicks off the Sunday festivities in Frankfurt, Germany, with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs battling it out at 9:30 a.m. ET. This game can only be seen on NFL Network.

The 1 p.m. ET slate of games will include an NFC showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers on FOX, while CBS will feature the Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens. No doubleheader for CBS this week, but at 4:25, FOX will have a terrific NFC EAST battle between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” will feature the Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals, while the “Monday Night Football” game will feature the Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets. The Lions will face the Chargers in Week 10, so this is another opportunity for some advanced scouting.

