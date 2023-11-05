 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
VIDEO: Lomas Brown’s induction into Pride of the Lions during MNF

Watch along as the newest inductee’s name was added to Ford Field’s ring at halftime.

By Andrew Kato
Las Vegas Raiders vs Detroit Lions Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Two and a half months ago, Lomas Brown found out he was going to be inducted into the Pride of the Lions ring of honor during the team’s preseason game against the New York Giants. A pair of events were held this past week during Homecoming Week festivities to make it official: a dinner on Sunday at which Brown received his Pride of the Lions jacket and the unveiling of his spot on the ring in Ford Field during halftime at the team’s Week 8 game against the Raiders.

On the team’s official website, there are two photo galleries related to Homecoming Week. First, there is a series of 30 stills showing Lions alumni at various social and charity events during the week. Second, there is another gallery of 17 photos specifically focused on Brown’s induction (the first 12 are from the MNF halftime ceremony and the last five are from the Sunday night dinner where he got the jacket). A four-minute congratulatory video from Rocket Mortgage and the team’s social media folks posted to Twitter shows a bit of the dinner and behind the scenes stuff from Monday night as well:

The Lions media team also posted a recording of the Monday Night Football halftime event on the official YouTube account so now the rest of us can check that out, too:

Former linebacker and teammate Chris Spielman, himself an inductee to the Pride of the Lions back in 2021, introduced the All-Pro tackle who made seven consecutive Pro Bowls as a Detroit Lion in the 1990s. As the section reading “Lomas Brown 1985-1995” was uncovered on the lighted ring in Ford Field, Brown offered brief thanks to his family, the Fords, his fellow Lions alumni, and also the fans.

A familiar figure to even new Lions fans, Lomas Brown has been the color analyst for the Lions Radio Network on WJR next to Dan Miller in the booth since 2018, and he also co-hosts a nightly radio show on local sports for WJR 760. He was on WJR’s All Talk with Jordan and Dietz to discuss the honor of joining 19 other Lions legends in the Pride of the Lions on Monday, and you can listen to the ten-minute audio from that interview in a web player on WJR’s site (it is at the bottom of the page).

Right before the game during the kickoff festivities, WXYZ’s Jeanna Trotman caught up to Lomas Brown to get some quick thoughts, and an interesting question she had was which teammate who came to pay tribute struck a chord with him. Brown’s pick? Fellow teammate and offensive lineman Kevin Glover, who also arrived as a rookie in 1985 to Detroit and was his roommate for more than a decade. Glover earned the first of his own three Pro Bowl selections the same year Lomas Brown was named All Pro in 1995. You can watch the two-minute WXYZ segment on the station’s YouTube channel.

On Saturday, the Detroit Lions media team posted a touching video of recorded well-wishes from head coach Dan Campbell and current Lions offensive linemen to the 20th member of the Pride of the Lions:

Now, on to the rest of your weekend Notes:

  • The Lions media team posted what they called a director’s cut of Sights and Sounds to the official YouTube channel with Week 8 footage. The 17-minute video includes audio from a mic’d up John Cominsky.

  • The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner and Colton Pouncy posted a new episode of their podcast One Of These Years. In it, they talk about the trade deadline and the MNF win against the Raiders. You can listen to audio for the 47-minute episode in a web player on Spotify—or wherever you get your podcasts.

  • From Warren Sharp (hat tip to the Freep’s Dave Birkett for retweeting this), the Lions are one of the slowest teams to record pressure on opposing quarterbacks (fifth from the bottom). Considering how much pressure the defense is generating, this is surprising and should make folks reflect on the quality of the secondary play we’re seeing in spite of rampant injuries.

