Two and a half months ago, Lomas Brown found out he was going to be inducted into the Pride of the Lions ring of honor during the team’s preseason game against the New York Giants. A pair of events were held this past week during Homecoming Week festivities to make it official: a dinner on Sunday at which Brown received his Pride of the Lions jacket and the unveiling of his spot on the ring in Ford Field during halftime at the team’s Week 8 game against the Raiders.

On the team’s official website, there are two photo galleries related to Homecoming Week. First, there is a series of 30 stills showing Lions alumni at various social and charity events during the week. Second, there is another gallery of 17 photos specifically focused on Brown’s induction (the first 12 are from the MNF halftime ceremony and the last five are from the Sunday night dinner where he got the jacket). A four-minute congratulatory video from Rocket Mortgage and the team’s social media folks posted to Twitter shows a bit of the dinner and behind the scenes stuff from Monday night as well:

The Lions media team also posted a recording of the Monday Night Football halftime event on the official YouTube account so now the rest of us can check that out, too:

Former linebacker and teammate Chris Spielman, himself an inductee to the Pride of the Lions back in 2021, introduced the All-Pro tackle who made seven consecutive Pro Bowls as a Detroit Lion in the 1990s. As the section reading “Lomas Brown 1985-1995” was uncovered on the lighted ring in Ford Field, Brown offered brief thanks to his family, the Fords, his fellow Lions alumni, and also the fans.

A familiar figure to even new Lions fans, Lomas Brown has been the color analyst for the Lions Radio Network on WJR next to Dan Miller in the booth since 2018, and he also co-hosts a nightly radio show on local sports for WJR 760. He was on WJR’s All Talk with Jordan and Dietz to discuss the honor of joining 19 other Lions legends in the Pride of the Lions on Monday, and you can listen to the ten-minute audio from that interview in a web player on WJR’s site (it is at the bottom of the page).

Right before the game during the kickoff festivities, WXYZ’s Jeanna Trotman caught up to Lomas Brown to get some quick thoughts, and an interesting question she had was which teammate who came to pay tribute struck a chord with him. Brown’s pick? Fellow teammate and offensive lineman Kevin Glover, who also arrived as a rookie in 1985 to Detroit and was his roommate for more than a decade. Glover earned the first of his own three Pro Bowl selections the same year Lomas Brown was named All Pro in 1995. You can watch the two-minute WXYZ segment on the station’s YouTube channel.

On Saturday, the Detroit Lions media team posted a touching video of recorded well-wishes from head coach Dan Campbell and current Lions offensive linemen to the 20th member of the Pride of the Lions:

We had some folks who wanted to share some



Congrats on your induction into the Pride of the Lions

The Lions media team posted what they called a director’s cut of Sights and Sounds to the official YouTube channel with Week 8 footage. The 17-minute video includes audio from a mic’d up John Cominsky.

Sam LaPorta was a guest on Chris Long’s Green Podcast and talked about a WIDE range of topics. There is a 24-minute video of it up on YouTube.

ESPN’s Field Yates was this week’s guest on Tim Twentyman’s Twentyman in the Huddle podcast. You can watch the entire episode on the team’s official YouTube channel (Yates’ segment recapping the first half of the season starts at 14:41).

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio and Chris Simms believe the Lions could win nearly every one of their remaining games to finish 14-3.

The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner and Colton Pouncy posted a new episode of their podcast One Of These Years. In it, they talk about the trade deadline and the MNF win against the Raiders. You can listen to audio for the 47-minute episode in a web player on Spotify—or wherever you get your podcasts.

According to Rich Eisen in a nine-minute segment from Tuesday posted to YouTube, the Lions got their mojo back with their “Monday Night Football” win over the Raiders.

Jahmyr Gibbs was so impressive on Monday Night Football that the slick-looking Leaf web exclusive for him is already sold out (Barry Sanders is still available, though!):

Jahmyr Gibbs and Barry Sanders are both featured in a new, made-to-order Thanksgiving autograph set

From Warren Sharp (hat tip to the Freep’s Dave Birkett for retweeting this), the Lions are one of the slowest teams to record pressure on opposing quarterbacks (fifth from the bottom). Considering how much pressure the defense is generating, this is surprising and should make folks reflect on the quality of the secondary play we’re seeing in spite of rampant injuries.

Fox 2’s Dan Miller was a guest on the Ermanni and Edwards show to talk about the Lions. You can hear that 16-minute interview on the audio of a YouTube recording by the program.

Remember Matt Patricia and the ping pong tables?

Remember Matt Patricia and the ping pong tables?

Death, taxes, vibes immediately improving after a Belichick assistant gets fired

Some good news from long snapper Scott Daly, who sustained a knee injury against the Raiders:

Some good news from long snapper Scott Daly, who sustained a knee injury against the Raiders:

An update from #Lions LS Scott Daly via Instagram

Do you want to see 19 minutes of film review on Jack Campbell from Monday Night Football? Saturday Morning Inspection on YouTube has you covered.

Back home! Loyal and True