NFL Week 9 live discussion, open thread

What a wonderful day for football! The Detroit Lions have the week off, as they relax, get healthier, and enjoy an extra week atop the NFC North. For us fans at home, Sunday is a great opportunity to just watch football. Because unlike a regular NFL Sunday, we have four timeslots to enjoy football. Not only that, but the international game that kicks things off at 9:30 a.m. ET is actually one worth watching. The Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in Germany could very well be an AFC Championship preview.

Of course, there are solid games across every slate of games. At the 1 p.m. ET slot, Seahawks vs. Ravens is the headliner, with Vikings vs. Falcons an underrated matchup. In the late afternoon, most eyes will be on an NFC East showdown between the Cowboys and Eagles.

Here’s the entire slate of Sunday’s game (minus “Sunday Night Football,” which will carry its own open thread):

International series in Germany

Dolphins at Chiefs — 9:30 a.m. ET — NFL Network

1 p.m. ET slate

Vikings at Falcons — FOX

Cardinals at Browns — CBS

Rams at Packers — FOX (playing locally in Detroit)

Commanders at Patriots — FOX

Bears at Saints — CBS

Seahawks at Ravens — CBS (playing locally in Detroit)

Buccaneers at Texans — CBS

4 p.m. ET slate

(4:05) Colts at Panthers — CBS

(4:25) Giants at Raiders — FOX

(4:25) Cowboys at Eagles — FOX (playing locally in Detroit)

Scroll down to the comment section below and chat about the 11-game slate above. And if you need a reminder on who to root for, check out our Week 9 Detroit Lions rooting guide.