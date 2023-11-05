‘Sunday Night Football’ live discussion, open thread: Bills at Bengals

This wild NFL Sunday started with a stellar AFC matchup, and it will conclude with another one. The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will face off on “Sunday Night Football” for a statement game for both teams.

The Bills are 5-3, but they haven’t exactly looked like a convincingly dominant team thus far. They have a pair of bad losses on their resume—Jets and Patriots—and they just barely got by the Giants and Buccaneers.

The Bengals had a similarly unimpressive start to the season. They started 1-3 on the year, with losses to the Browns, Ravens and Titans. However, they’ve drastically changed the narrative after back-to-back wins over the Seahawks and 49ers. At 4-3 now, the Bengals seem back on track.

Could the Bills send the Bengals back toward a downward spiral and make a statement for themselves? Or Will the Bengals’ return to form continue and we’ll see a repeat of the AFC Divisional Round game, in which Cincinnati won convincingly, 27-10?

Here’s how you can watch the big Sunday night matchup.

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Paycor Stadium — Cincinnati, OH

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark

Online: NBCSports.com, NFL+

