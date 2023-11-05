 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Special offer for Pride of Detroit Direct! This week only, 20% off a year's subscription with the code GOLIONS20. Three times a week bonus coverage directly to your email inbox! Click here for more info.

Filed under:

‘Sunday Night Football’ live discussion, open thread: Bills at Bengals

Joe Burrow and Josh Allen face off in a big AFC showdown. Come chat with us live during ‘Sunday Night Football.’

By Jeremy Reisman
/ new
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

This wild NFL Sunday started with a stellar AFC matchup, and it will conclude with another one. The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will face off on “Sunday Night Football” for a statement game for both teams.

The Bills are 5-3, but they haven’t exactly looked like a convincingly dominant team thus far. They have a pair of bad losses on their resume—Jets and Patriots—and they just barely got by the Giants and Buccaneers.

The Bengals had a similarly unimpressive start to the season. They started 1-3 on the year, with losses to the Browns, Ravens and Titans. However, they’ve drastically changed the narrative after back-to-back wins over the Seahawks and 49ers. At 4-3 now, the Bengals seem back on track.

Could the Bills send the Bengals back toward a downward spiral and make a statement for themselves? Or Will the Bengals’ return to form continue and we’ll see a repeat of the AFC Divisional Round game, in which Cincinnati won convincingly, 27-10?

Here’s how you can watch the big Sunday night matchup.

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Paycor Stadium — Cincinnati, OH
TV: NBC
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark
Online: NBCSports.com, NFL+

Scroll down to the bottom of the page and chat during the game in our comment section.

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...

Limited Time: Save 20% on PODD

Use promo code GOLIONS20 to save 20% on your first year of Pride of Detroit Direct. Sign up today to participate in our special bye week subscriber mailbag and join our community for the remainder of the Lion’s journey to the Super Bowl.