‘Monday Night Football’ Week 9 expert picks: Chargers at Jets

The NFL closes out Week 9 with a “Monday Night Football” matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The Chargers and Jets have met 38 times in their franchise’s histories, with Los Angeles holding a 23-12-1 regular season advantage, including winning the last four times they’ve faced off, while the Jets have a 2-0 lead in the postseason.

For Detroit Lions fans, this is an ideal opportunity for some advanced scouting as they will be traveling to Los Angeles this upcoming Sunday to take on the Chargers.

The Chargers have a lot of firepower on offense, but the Jets defense is one of the best in the league. How quarterback Justin Herbert opts to attack them will be a strong indicator of things that they may try to do against the Lions.

On the flip side, the Chargers passing defense has been very suspect this season, and if they can allow the Jets' underwhelming offense to move the ball through the air on them, it could be good news for the Lions.

Here’s how to watch tonight’s “Monday Night Football” game:

Chargers at Jets

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters (field reporter)

ESPN2 Manningcast: Peyton and Eli Manning with special guests

Online Stream/Replay: ESPN+, ESPN APP, NFL+ Premium

