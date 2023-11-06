 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Filed under:

‘Monday Night Football’ Week 9 expert picks: Chargers at Jets

POD staff picks for the “Monday Night Football” matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets.

By Erik Schlitt
/ new

New York Jets v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The NFL closes out Week 9 with a “Monday Night Football” matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The Chargers and Jets have met 38 times in their franchise’s histories, with Los Angeles holding a 23-12-1 regular season advantage, including winning the last four times they’ve faced off, while the Jets have a 2-0 lead in the postseason.

For Detroit Lions fans, this is an ideal opportunity for some advanced scouting as they will be traveling to Los Angeles this upcoming Sunday to take on the Chargers.

The Chargers have a lot of firepower on offense, but the Jets defense is one of the best in the league. How quarterback Justin Herbert opts to attack them will be a strong indicator of things that they may try to do against the Lions.

On the flip side, the Chargers passing defense has been very suspect this season, and if they can allow the Jets' underwhelming offense to move the ball through the air on them, it could be good news for the Lions.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook list the Chargers as field goal-plus favorites in this game and the majority of the Pride of Detroit staff are siding with Los Angeles on the moneyline and against the spread.

Here is who each of our staff is picking for Monday night’s game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s “Monday Night Football” game:

Chargers at Jets

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
TV: ABC/ESPN
ABC/ESPN announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters (field reporter)
ESPN2 Manningcast: Peyton and Eli Manning with special guests
Online Stream/Replay: ESPN+, ESPN APP, NFL+ Premium

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments!

