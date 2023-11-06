The Detroit Lions are coming out of their bye week, rested and (hopefully) recovered, as they prepare to travel to California in Week 10 to take on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

When the 2023 schedule was released, the Lions were only underdogs in four games, with one of those matchups coming against the Chargers, who had an initial -2.5 point projected advantage. Since then, the Lions opened the season 6-2, while the Chargers are 3-4 with their Week 9 game against the Jets still on the schedule for Monday night.

As the season has unfolded, that original betting line has slowly shifted in the Lions' favor, and at the time of this publication, the folks over at DraftKings have set the Week 10 opening line as Lions -1.5 points.

The shift toward the Lions likely factors in a handful of things that favor Detroit in this current moment.

Beyond their records, they’ve also faced two common opponents: the Chiefs and Raiders. The Chargers beat the Raiders 24-17, but lost to the Chiefs 31-17, while the Lions beat both opponents: Raiders 26-14 and Chiefs 21-20. Beyond losing to Kansas City, the Chargers also have losses to the Cowboys, Dolphins, and Titans in overtime. Losing to three potential playoff teams, plus an overtime loss is respectable, but the Lions' only two losses were also against potential playoff teams. They lost to the Seahawks in overtime and got blown out by the Ravens—but that loss in Baltimore doesn’t look as harsh after the Ravens just blew the doors off the Seahawks on Sunday and are now 7-2 on the season.

Additionally, the Chargers still have a game to play on Monday night against the Jets in New Jersey and will have a short week to prepare for the Lions. Meanwhile, Detroit has not played since last Monday, should be well rested, are expected to get a few key contributors back from injury, and have had plenty of time to prepare for Los Angeles.

So be sure to get in on some advanced scouting of the Chargers on “Monday Night Football” and keep an eye on the betting line, which could move if things don’t play out as expected.