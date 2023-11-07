The Detroit Lions exit the bye week and head into the second half of the regular season atop the NFC North and with a 6-2 record. Next on their slate is the Los Angeles Chargers, who they will play on the road. Despite the Chargers’ 4-4 record, the Lions are only 1.5-point favorites. It may have the feeling of a “trap game,” but I’d expect the Lions to come out strong considering how much time they have to prepare.

Following the Chargers game, the Lions have a pretty favorable schedule. In the following four games, they have two games against the Bears, a Thanksgiving home game against the Packers and they have the chance to complete the sweep against the NFC South when they head to New Orleans.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

How many more games will the Lions win this season?

My answer: Seven.

The Lions will likely be favored in all of their remaining games aside from their road bout against the Cowboys, but I see them dropping more than just one game in the second half of the season. It’s tough to win in this league, and it’s even tougher to sweep your own division, no matter how bad the rest of the teams are looking. I’ll go out on a limb and say the Lions lose to the Cowboys and the other loss will either be to the Chargers or on the road against the Vikings.

Seven more wins would put the Lions at a 13-4 record, which would have been good for a top-three seed in the NFC in 2022. I’d expect a similar situation for the Lions if they can get there, which would mean their first home playoff game since 1994.

Your turn.