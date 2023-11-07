Donovan Peoples-Jones has returned home to Detroit and the Lions want to make sure he’s absolutely ready before hitting the gridiron.

The Detroit Lions made a move for the former Cass Tech and University of Michigan star wideout at the trade deadline last week, sending the Cleveland Browns a sixth-round pick in return. Since then, Dan Campbell said the main priority, of course, is getting him thoroughly acclimated.

“We’ll get him up to speed with the playbook here, make sure he’s good and healthy and just see where he is. Certainly, we acquired him because we think he can help us. But, I also want to make sure he’s ready, mentally and physically, he’s 100% ready before we do that,” Campbell said.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, often called DPJ, tallied 839 yards on 61 catches and three touchdowns last season, but has been a little more quiet in 2023 — eight catches for 97 yards. The Lions have weapons in the receiver room, but Brad Holmes clearly felt they needed some help. After all, it’s no secret it’s been a bit of a rollercoaster when it comes to Jameson Williams. Our own Erik Schlitt took an in-depth look at the roster impacts of the trade, check that out here.

The big questions here though — could we see DPJ suited up in Honolulu Blue as early as this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers? That’s a hard maybe.

“This week will be big for him,” Campbell said. “He was out there today, and tomorrow, we’ll see where it’s at, just kind of take it day-to-day.”

And onto the rest of your notes.

