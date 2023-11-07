The Detroit Lions returned to practice on Tuesday out of their bye week, and they were about as healthy as you could possibly want. All 53 players on the roster were accounted for during the open portion of practice—which only includes warmups and some positional drills.

That means Jonah Jackson, David Montgomery, and Frank Ragnow—who all missed the last game against the Las Vegas Raiders—were all back on the field. Jackson has been out for the past three games with an ankle injury, Montgomery has missed two games with a rib cartilage injury, and Ragnow missed last week with a calf injury.

At this point, we don’t know their participation level in Tuesday’s practice. That information will become available when the first injury report of the week drops on Wednesday afternoon.

That said, on Monday coach Dan Campbell sounded optimistic that the trio of players who were out last week will return this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Yeah, I think so,” Campbell said. “We’ll see tomorrow when we pad them up, but they’ve been trending the right way now for a while. So (I’m) certainly hopeful.”

Getting a fully healthy offensive line and their lead back would be very important this week, as the Chargers boast one of the best pass rushing duos in the league in Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. As a team, the Chargers have 31 sacks on the season, tied for the second-most in the NFL. But with Detroit’s top-tier bookend tackles and a potential running game to keep Los Angeles honest, it should be a stellar matchup on Sunday.

As part of their 53-man roster, new receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones was also in attendance for the first practice of the week. The Lions traded for Peoples-Jones last week, but Campbell said on Monday that they are going to make sure he’s fully ready before putting him into the lineup.

“We’ll get him up to speed with the playbook here, make sure he’s good and healthy, and then just see where it is,” Campbell said. “I mean certainly, we acquired him, because we think he can help us, but I also want to make sure he’s ready, mentally and physically, he’s 100 percent ready before we do that. So, this week will be big for him.”