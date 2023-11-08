The Detroit Lions (6-2) and Los Angeles Chargers (4-4) will face off on Sunday afternoon in Week 10, but because the Lions are coming off a bye, their schedule has been shaken up a bit.

Traditionally, players have a day off on Tuesday, but this week, the Lions opted to practice on Tuesday and give the players a rest day on Wednesday. Additionally, while the Lions practiced early in the week, their first injury report is not due until Wednesday. Therefore, this initial report is an estimate from coaches based on the projected participation levels of the Lions’ players if they had held a practice on Wednesday.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at what the Lions' initial injury report looks like.

Note: Any changes from last week’s injury report will be bolded.

Injured reserve, Non-Football injury list

Cabinda is now eligible to return to the active roster once healthy.

Houston’s status was updated by coach Dan Campbell over the bye week, suggesting a return sometime in December is possible.

Daly’s knee injury lands him on injured reserve for at least the next four weeks and the Lions signed Jake McQuaide—who was in competition with Daly during training camp—to the practice squad as his replacement. McQuade can be elevated from the practice squad to the game-day roster three times before a decision on his future status needs to be made, but this situation will work for now.

No practice on Wednesday

None

This is as healthy as the Lions have been since Week 1 of the season.

Limited practice

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs)

G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back)

Peoples-Jones injury is a bit of an unknown because of the recent trade, so we will have to keep an eye on it moving forward. For what it’s worth, he did not have this injury while with the Browns, so it is a new issue.

“We acquired him because we think he can help us, but I also want to make sure he’s ready, mentally and physically, he’s 100% ready,” coach Dan Campbell said about Peoples-Jones last week.

Vaitai’s health continues to be monitored by the Lions coaching staff but there is no rush to get him back into action because Graham Glasgow is playing some of the best football of his career and has been named the starter at right guard.

Full practice

RB David Montgomery (ribs) — Upgraded from no practice in Week 8

LG Jonah Jackson (ankle) — Upgraded from no practice in Week 8

C Frank Ragnow (toe/calf) — Upgraded from no practice in Week 8

CB Khalil Dorsey (knee) — injured during Week 8 game against Raiders

Montgomery returned to the practice field this week and the early expectations are that he will be able to play in this week’s game.

“He’s in there getting treatment now but I don’t feel any setbacks,” Campbell said of Montgomery’s status following his first practice in three weeks. “Tomorrow will be a big one. I mean, really, it’s just these next two days, let’s see how he does. But I thought he did some really good things yesterday.”

Jackson missed three games and Ragnow missed one, but both are expected to return to the starting lineup—and “put on a show”—this week at left guard and center respectively.

“Obviously, both of them were at practice yesterday, (a) full day of work and they both looked pretty good too,” Campbell said of Jackson and Ragnow. “So, barring no setbacks, I think it’s looking pretty good.”

Dorsey was injured during the Raiders game while covering a punt, and while he was forced from the game, the bye week afforded him enough time to get back on the practice field this week.

No longer on the injury report

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (illness)

DT Benito Jones (ankle)

EDGE Josh Paschal (knee)

LB/FB Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle)

CB Jerry Jacobs (knee)

St. Brown’s illness didn’t keep him out of the last game and it is clearly behind him.

Jones was listed as questionable heading into the Raiders game but was able to start and play his normal level of snaps. He should be ready to go this week.

Paschal was a late addition to last game’s injury report but was active against the Raiders and played a full complement of snaps. He is expected to be good to go for this week’s game against the Chargers.

Rodriguez was limited the entire week leading up to the Raiders game but was active and played in the game. He is also expected to be available this week

Jacobs’ knee didn’t appear to limit him against the Raiders and doesn’t look like it will be an issue moving forward.

Chargers injury report

