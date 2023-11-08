Survey: What is the most likely outcome for the Lions at Chargers?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Detroit Lions fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey, we are asking fans two questions:

Are you confident the Lions are headed in the right direction? (weekly poll) What is the most likely outcome for the Lions at Chargers?

With regards to the first survey question, this is a question that we will ask weekly and track the results throughout the season. Here are the results we have seen so far:

The Lions got back to their winning ways against the Raiders and fans’ confidence in the direction of the Lions franchise increased in last week’s poll. Now, the Lions are coming off a bye week, are getting healthier—potentially returning starters center Frank Ragnow, left guard Jonah Jackson, and running back David Montgomery—and will be taking on a Los Angeles Chargers team in Week 10.

Do you think the Lions used the bye week to its full advantage and can pull out a victory in LA? Or will they need to shake off the rust and could be vulnerable?

What is the most likely outcome for the Lions at Chargers?