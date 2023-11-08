In this week’s episode of the “St. Brown Brothers” podcast, the two brothers had former All-Pro running back Chris Johnson on the show, and he did not disappoint.

Johnson talked for over an hour with the duo—touching on everything from his hardest hit taken as a pro, to how he thinks John Ross’ 40-yard dash may not be real. And naturally, Amon-Ra St. Brown asked Johnson what he thought of the Detroit Lions’ running backs.

“Jahmyr, man. I been liking Jahmyr since he transferred over to Alabama,” said Johnson of the rookie running back. “I was saying I thought he was going to be Rookie of the Year, and that was before he even got drafted. I haven’t seen nobody like Gibbs in a while.”

Johnson went on to discuss how Gibbs may have a shot at winning Rookie of the Year (although that may be tough given how well Houston Texans’ quarterback C.J. Stroud is playing), but still—Johnson was once the best player at his position for a while in the NFL, so to see him speak this highly of Gibbs is pretty cool.

You can catch the entire episode with Johnson here.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

When selecting our midseason all-rookie teams, C.J. Stroud was the easiest pick of the exercise.



So who joins him as a unanimous selection?



Our experts make choices at each position on players that have stood out in their first NFL seasons ⤵️https://t.co/vjw4EWfYFp pic.twitter.com/n84DyvwaZk — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) November 8, 2023

Personally, I still feel uneasy about it, but it seems like the public is in favor of the Lions covering in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Spreads the public is loving so far ✍️ @DKSportsbook



• Lions -3 (96% handle)

• Cowboys -16 (93%)

• Seahawks -6 (90%) pic.twitter.com/sMdnTZ0IBe — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 8, 2023

Lions’ wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown also joined ‘The Insiders’ on NFL Plus where he touched on a bunch of topics with Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.