The Detroit Lions are in great position to finally make it back to the playoffs, both given how the team is performing and with the remaining schedule. Nothing is ever given in the NFL, but the new-look Lions will be favorited in many of their games down the stretch, and that could mean good news for fantasy managers as well.

Coming off the bye week, the Detroit skill players are pretty much at full capacity. David Montgomery looks to be ready for Sunday, Jameson Williams has had a couple more weeks of practice, and Donovan Peoples-Jones has been back in town for a little bit now. While the latter is still getting familiar with the playbook and dealing with a rib injury, every other weapon is locked in to face the Los Angeles Chargers.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What Lions-Chargers start/sit decisions are you making?

My answer: Injuries always come with uncertainty, but I am trusting Montgomery this weekend in Los Angeles. If he plays it means he is healthy, and even with the emergence of Jahmyr Gibbs, a physical ground game is Dan Campbell’s identity. Maybe he does not crash into the top-10 range, but Montgomery should put up RB2 production this weekend.

For the Chargers, it is an obvious trio and not a whole lot else. Justin Herbert will be started in every league, as will Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen, who continue to be top-five options at their positions. Everyone else is hard to trust — perhaps Quentin Johnston becomes a fantasy option someday, but for now I would stay away from him and the rest of the non-elite Los Angeles players.