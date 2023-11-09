After giving players a day off on Wednesday, the Detroit Lions (6-2) were back on the practice field on Thursday as they prepare to take on the Los Angeles Chargers (4-4) in Week 10.

After having everyone listed as, at least, a limited participant on Wednesday’s injury report, the Lions had a couple of players unable to go on Thursday.

Note: Any changes from last week’s injury report will be bolded.

Injured reserve

Our own Jeremy Reisman pointed out that Jason Cabinda—who is now eligible to return from injured reserve—has begun working with trainers at practice. This is typically the first sign of a player’s process to return to the field. Once it’s determined that he is healthy enough to practice with his teammates, the Lions will likely start his 21-day evaluation window, opening the door for a possible return to game action in the future.

No practice on Thursday

G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back) — downgraded after limited practice

DL Levi Onwuzurike (hip) — previously not on the injury report

With Graham Glasgow being named the starter at right guard, the Lions continue to take things slowly with Vaitai as he deals with a lingering back issue.

“We’re always assessing Big V (Vaitai),” coach Dan Campbell said earlier in the week, “And V is still working at it, but Graham has been productive for us.”

Onwuzurike was previously not on the injury report so his inclusion is a new development. It’s unclear what his availability will be like this week, but hip injuries can be tricky for a defensive lineman.

Limited practice

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs)

OL Dan Skipper (ribs) — previously not on the injury report

Peoples-Jones was not on the Browns injury report ahead of the trade, but the Lions have said they don't plan on rushing him to the field and want him to be as “mentally and physically” healthy as possible before throwing him into game action.

Skipper is a new addition to the Lions injury report as well. While he is not in line to start on Sunday, if his injury could hold him out this week, it could leave Detroit’s reserves a little thin with Vaitai already trending in the wrong direction. The Lions’ next backup offensive tackle would likely be rookie Colby Sorsdal, who has been taking most of his reps at guard this season.

Full practice

RB David Montgomery (ribs)

LG Jonah Jackson (ankle)

C Frank Ragnow (toe/calf)

CB Khalil Dorsey (knee)

Montgomery continues to trend in the right direction toward playing and even has coaches talking about using two running back sets—along with Jahmyr Gibbs—in the back half of the season.

Jackson and Ragnow also returning to the starting lineup seems like a reality, which would arguably give the Lions their best starting five offensive linemen on the field since the beginning of the season.

Dorsey seems to be recovering well from his in-game injury two weeks ago and has banked another full practice.

Chargers injury report

