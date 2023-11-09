Amon-Ra St. Brown describes painful illness he played through vs. Raiders

When Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown popped up late on the injury report with an illness, safe money was on some sort of flu, and that he’d likely play through it. While St. Brown did, indeed, play through the illness, it turns out it was a much more unique, painful illness.

“I had blisters on my feet, on my hands, on my mouth,” St. Brown revealed on Thursday.

St. Brown couldn’t say where the blisters came from or the illness he was dealing with, but he said he wouldn’t wish that sort of pain on his worst enemy.

“In the game, they got worse,” St. Brown said. “I wore socks and gloves, so the blisters got swollen. I thought I was running on needles. Catching the ball, it hurt a lot, especially toward the end of the game.

“But shit, I had to play. I already missed one too many games, and I knew we had a bye week coming up too, so I knew I’d be all right.”

The pain didn’t seem to impact his performance on the field. St. Brown turned nine targets in to six catches for 108 yards—his fifth 100-yard game of the season already.

St. Brown said there wasn’t much of anything he could do about the blisters. His body simply needed rest. Thankfully, after a break for the bye week, the Lions’ top receiver is feeling better as the team heads to Southern California—not too far from St. Brown’s hometown—for a bout with the Los Angeles Chargers.

“It’s going to be fun. Got a lot of family coming, a lot of friends.”