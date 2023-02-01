2023 Senior Bowl Day 2 live updates, open thread

Day 2 of practices for the 2022 Senior Bowl will get underway down in Mobile, Alabama shortly on Wednesday afternoon.

Unlike last year, there are no Pride of Detroit representatives down south this year to cover the event for the site. Therefore, we are at the mercy of other writers, analysts and reporters to give us any and all of the NFL Draft information we all so desire.

There is good news, though. For one, Senior Bowl practices are being televised. You can catch the action either by streaming live on NFL+, or over on ESPN. Here’s the information you need to watch at home:

National Team practice (12:30 p.m. ET - 2:30 p.m. ET) — ESPNU

American Team (3 p.m. ET - 5 p.m. ET) — ESPN2

If you’re not by a television that covers those channels and don’t have a subscription to NFL+, more good news! Below is a Twitter list curated by Chris Wesseling of the best NFL Draft Twitter follows. They’ll be providing live updates from Mobile about everything you need to know about the Senior Bowl.

So whether you’re watching the action live or following along with the latest updates, feel free to chat about your favorite prospects in the comment section below!