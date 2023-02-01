Report: Aaron Glenn schedules second interview for Colts head coaching job

There are only two remaining NFL head coach vacancies remaining this cycle: the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals. Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has interviewed for both positions, and now he has reportedly scheduled a second interview with the Colts. Per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, Glenn will have a second, in-person interview with the Colts on Thursday.

Before you start to panic about losing Glenn, it’s worth putting Glenn’s second interview into its proper context. He will become the Colts’ eighth candidate to do a second interview for the job, joining Jeff Saturday, Raheem Morris, Shane Steichen, Ejiro Evero, Wink Martindale, Brian Callahan, and Richard Bisaccia. So, yes, it looks like Glenn is a finalist for the job, but the Colts have not narrowed this field down to just a couple of names. They’re doing a very thorough interview process.

As for the Cardinals job, it has been all quiet on that front for a few days now. A couple of their top candidates (Dan Quinn and Frank Reich) moved on or were hired elsewhere, so it’s unclear where Glenn stands among the four or five other known candidates for that job.

The Lions have already lost one prominent coach on staff, as it was reported earlier on Wednesday that assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley is joining the Carolina Panthers staff with Reich.

Related 4 potential replacements for former Lions RB coach Duce Staley

We’ll have to wait and see whether Glenn is among the other coaching shakeups the Lions will have to deal with. You can follow along with the latest news on Glenn’s candidacy with our tracker here.