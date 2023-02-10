It’s finally here—Super Bowl week. And you know what that means for football fans around the country. It’s time to break out that favorite recipe for whatever party you are attending.

As a lifelong Detroit Lions fan, I feel like I have a ton of experience in this arena. Countless Sundays spent at Eastern Market with family and friends eating some of the best tailgate food in the country has helped shape me into the S-tier food sorcerer that I am today.

For instance, before the final home game of the 2022 season against the Chicago Bears, we had Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches (shoutout to the chef and tailgate legend, Timmy). Between those sandwiches and the Lions’ 41-10 throttling of the Bears, I am not sure which was more delicious. (Just kidding, as amazing as those sandwiches were, seeing Bears fans leave Ford Field in the middle of the third quarter was SWEET)

With it being the last week of the season for all football fans, I almost view Super Bowl as an All-Star game of sorts for aspiring game day chefs. No themes to follow this week. Time to bring out the best of the best.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What is your favorite Super Bowl party dish?

My answer: It will likely be a popular choice but I have to go with chicken wings. Smoked, fried, baked, spicy or slightly sweet—I like them all. A nice plate of wings, served with a healthy amount of bleu cheese for dipping. Maybe a side of fries, or chips and queso on the side? Now we are talking.

What about you? What is your favorite Super Bowl party dish or snack? Let us know in the comments.