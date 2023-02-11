We’ve now arrived at the conclusion of the NFL playoffs, where the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are set to square off in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. We shouldn’t be all that surprised. These are the two teams with the best records in their respective conferences. Each team is stacked with talent on both sides of the ball and they each have a star under center.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

Which player from the two Super Bowl teams would you steal to play on the Lions?

Chiefs - Chris Jones

Maybe I’m crazy for not going Patrick Mahomes or Travis Kelce here, but the Lions are looking pretty good on the offensive side of the ball right now, and where they struggle is on the defensive interior, so I will gladly take arguably the best defensive tackle in football right now. Jones had a monster 2022 with 15.5 sacks and was the highest-graded interior D-lineman in the NFL (via Pro Football Focus). Imagine what this defense could do when the focus is on Jones and you’re freeing up guys like Aidan Hutchinson and Justin Houston. Whew.

Eagles - Darius Slay

This was actually really difficult and I think there is a case to be made for a lot of players. The Eagles’ roster is loaded at damn near every position. Their offense looks unstoppable right now, and they also have the No. 1 pass defense in the NFL. Guys like Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, and TJ Edwards are all having career years for the Eagles’ front-seven, while Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson are all performing well in the secondary.

On offense, I would strongly consider going with Jalen Hurts at quarterback or A.J. Brown at wide receiver. Brown would be a sexy pick and would certainly make things even more fun for Ben Johnson, but I ultimately decided to go with Slay because of how desperate the Lions need a top CB right now.