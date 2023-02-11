Watch live: Super Bowl 57 Madden simulation, Chiefs vs. Eagles

Super Bowl week is nearing an end, which means we’re finally going to stop talking about football and will soon actually get our final chance to watch football to officially close out the 2022 season.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles—both top seeds in their respective conferences—will face off on Sunday night to take home the Lombardi trophy. The game is expected to be a close one, and with all the other bells and whistles that come with the Super Bowl—commercials, Rihanna, finger foods—Sunday is going to be an awesome day.

But we’ve got one more pre-football Saturday today, and let’s not waste it.

So at 10:30 a.m. ET, we’re going to fire up Madden 23 one last time for our pre-game Madden Simulation series. While we normally do this with our Detroit Lions, let’s put away our Honolulu Blue fandom aside, and see which team Madden thinks will win this thing.

If you’re unfamiliar with our Madden Simulation series, it’s very simple. We simulate a game between the two teams on the video game (I don’t control either team), and I provide live commentary as the game unfolds. Our live audience reacts in our chat and can ask questions to lead the discussion.

It’s silly. It’s fun. And this is your last chance to catch it before we start thinking about Madden 24 simulations.

Here’s how you can join us:

What: Chiefs at Eagles Madden sim + Q&A session

When: Saturday, February 11 — 10:30 a.m. ET

Where: Our Twitch channel — twitch.tv/prideofdetroit (or watch below)