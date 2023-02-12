Super Bowl 2023 expert picks, predictions, moneyline, spread, over/under

We’re down to the last game of the season, so soak this one in folks.

The Super Bowl is upon us, with the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, and the festivities kick off early, so grab some snacks and settle in.

We’ve tried to prepare you for this game. We have told you how you can watch/listen/stream it, Jeremy Reisman wrote an elaborate On Paper for this matchup, we’ve debated which Super Bowl player we would want on the Detroit Lions, we’ve laid out a handful of player prop bets, and discussed our favorite party dish for the big game—heck, we even did a Madden Simulation live on Twitch.

Well, we’ve got one more piece for you to consume because it’s time for the Pride of Detroit staff picks. While the Madden computer sim picked the Chiefs to win a tight game, the majority of the POD staff is siding with the Eagles, and each person stuck with their team both on the moneyline and with the spread.

You can check out all of the odds for the Super Bowl LVII, courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, in the widget below:

Additionally, the folks at Tallysight have added a cool new feature for the NFL Playoffs that allows you easier access to DraftKings. Below, you can see my entire “bet slip” for this week, without needing to toggle between the widget pages. While my picks are meant for entertainment purposes, if you are interested in making a wager, each pick has a direct link to the DraftKings website: