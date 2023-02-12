When it comes to working the phones on draft day, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes isn’t afraid to pick it up and make a call.

In his second draft at the helm, Holmes packaged up picks and sent them to Minnesota in order to move up 20 spots and take wide receiver Jameson Williams. The year before that, Holmes had to find the resolve to stand pat and let the board fall his way to select Levi Onwuzurike. The NFL even had to tell Holmes to not pick players so soon into his allotted time to make a selection—on multiple occasions.

If compelled, Holmes will absolutely make a move to get his guy.

This brings us to today’s Question of the Day...

Would you like the Lions to move up in the NFL Draft?

Short answer: yes.

It’s hard to envision the Lions using all of their top-100 picks—two first-round selections, 6 and 18, two second-rounders, 49 and 56, and a third-round pick, 82. Sure, the Lions could use lots of help rounding out their roster into something that can contend for division titles for the foreseeable future, and they could add five players from the top 82 who could very well contribute immediately.

But this evening, Chris Jones will line up for the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Super Bowl is a stage fit for a talent like him. For a second Super Bowl in a row, the performance that could ultimately tip the scales could be a disruptive interior defensive lineman. The person integral in the scouting of last year’s star defender—Aaron Donald—was Lions general manager Brad Holmes, and he knows firsthand how valuable a generational talent at that spot can be.

If the Lions want to move up and select Jalen Carter, I’d totally be on board with it—even if it meant moving up with the Chicago Bears. It would likely cost the Lions some combination of those top five picks, but Holmes has shown a propensity to make the most of each selection in the draft, no matter where the picks are situated.

Would you like to see the Lions move up in the draft? Maybe a trade back into the end of the first round? Perhaps moving up in the second round? Want to call me an idiot for suggesting the Lions should move up for a defensive tackle instead of a quarterback?

Vote in our poll and go drop a line in the comments.