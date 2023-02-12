Super Bowl 2023, Eagles vs. Chiefs: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more

The 2022-23 NFL playoffs are down to two teams, and that means there’s just one game left on this year’s schedule: Super Bowl LVII, featuring the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Kansas City Chiefs.

This matchup features plenty of fun and historic storylines, including this being the first Super Bowl to feature two starting black quarterbacks, Chiefs coach Andy Reid facing off against the team he spent 14 years coaching prior to joining Kansas City, and of course, brothers Jason Kelce (center, Eagles) and Travis Kelce (tight end, Chiefs) facing off in the big dance.

The Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship, earning their spot in this year’s Super Bowl. This is the fourth time in Philadelphia’s history that they have reached a Super Bowl, with their only victory coming in their most recent being in 2018.

The Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championships, earning a trip to the Super Bowl. This is the third time in the last four seasons that the Chiefs have reached the big game, with 2019 representing their last Super Bowl victory.

This figures to be an exciting matchup between the two of this season’s best teams, and you won’t want to miss any of it, so here’s who to watch/listen to the game and all the festivities surrounding the event.

Here’s how you can watch Super Bowl LVII:

Date: Sunday, February 12, 2023

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Pre-Game Show: 1:00 p.m. ET (with special programming leading up to this broadcast)

Location: State Farm Stadium, Arizona

TV: FOX (Nationally televised)

TV announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews & Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)

Online streaming (via FOX Subscription): Hulu, YouTube, DirecTV, FuboTV, and Sling

National Radio: Westwood One and SiriusXM 88

Radio announcers: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Laura Okmin & Mike Golic (field reporters)

Odds: Eagles -1.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

National Anthem: Chris Stapleton

Halftime show: Rihanna

Puppy Bowl: How to Watch