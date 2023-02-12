Report: Lions hire Brett Fischer as Director of Player Health and Performance

The Detroit Lions have hired Brett Fischer as their next Director of Player Health and Performance according to Cardinals reporter Mike Jurecki. Fischer offered this statement through his Instagram account:

“First and foremost I want to thank God from whom all blessings flow. I also would like thank Michael Bidwill and the Arizona Cardinals for giving me an amazing opportunity the past 15 seasons. Also a special shoutout of thanks for @spoonerpt and @amdgsports giving me a work home the past few years . You all made me a better clinician and person. Furthermore I could not of done this without my familia, my boys @fischer @haydenfish @elijah_fischer @joshua_fischer12 and my wife @stephaniefischer6 my pride and joy, for their unwavering support and love!!! With all that said I want say that I am honored and proud to announce that I have been named the new Director of Player Health and Performance for the Detroit Lions.”

Fischer has spent the past 15 years with the Arizona Cardinals, most recently holding the Physical Therapist Consultant title. He also comes with a pretty impressive reputation, apparently:

Had someone I respect just text to say this was a huge get for the Lions, that Fischer is extremely respected around the league. Injuries are inevitable in the NFL, but maybe this helps keep the Lions on the right side of the ledger. https://t.co/91rDKis7iF — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) February 12, 2023

He has also operated the Fischer Institute of Physical Therapy and Performance, which was a popular offseason destination for NFL players (now called Spooner Sports Institute):

You can read more about Fischer’s accomplishments via the profile on his website.

It’s unclear how Fischer will fit in Detroit’s strength and condition department, but they already have several employees on staff, including:

The Lions have had issues with injuries in the past few years. They ranked 30th in adjusted games lost due to injury in 2021, 17th the year prior, and 24th in 2019. (This year’s data is not out yet.)

Here’s Fischer’s social media post: