The Super Bowl is a cause for both celebration and mourning. It’s the biggest sporting event in America, and surrounds the sport we all love so much. Lately, the actual game has matched the stakes and stage of the Super Bowl, but we’re not always so lucky. Either way, the event has been so populated with side attractions—commercials, halftime shows, party snacks—that it’s impossible not to have a good time (unless your team is on the losing side).

The downside is that this is the last NFL game we’ll have for the next seven months. If you’re a Detroit Lions fan, you may miss this season more than most. The Lions finished the season strong, and if you’re like me, you haven’t stopped thinking about what they woudl’ve done had they slipped into the playoffs. Regardless, we’re not going to see them—or any other team—play meaningful games until September. So savor this one, last Super Bowl Sunday.

