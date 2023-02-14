 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notes: Detroit Lions given 11th best odds to win Super Bowl LVIII

A massive leap from the start of 2022.

By Kellie Rowe
With Super Bowl LVII in the books, football fans are already looking ahead to next year’s big game and the odds of seeing the Detroit Lions there are pretty good.

Our friends over at DraftKings SportsBook released the odds for Super Bowl LVIII overnight and are giving the Lions +3000 odds to win.

This puts them tied for 11th best odds with the Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, and Denver Broncos. That’s pretty solid news considering last year DraftKings gave the Lions the worst odds to win in the league at +10000. Clearly, the Lions’ big turnaround that nearly propelled them into the playoffs (and at least knocked the Packers out) had an impact.

Compared to their other NFC North rivals, the Lions are in good shape. As mentioned, their odds are tied with the Packers, but the Minnesota Vikings stand at +4500 and the Chicago Bears at +8000. You love to see it.

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • What have teams historically done with the sixth overall pick and how did it work out? Lions Wire’s Jeff Risdon breaks it down.

  • The Lions put together the best mic’d up moments of the season with perhaps the best teaser clip ever. Their faces. I’m dead.

  • Special teams already getting to work.

  • Imagine taking down the reigning Super Bowl champs in their season opener. Sounds like a typical Lions storyline to me.

  • Our very own leader Jeremy Reisman joined the SB Nation NFL Show to talk Super Bowl LVII, be sure to check that out. (You can watch the video here)

