2023 Detroit Lions offseason blueprint: Defense

The Detroit Lions found themselves hampered by their defensive bugaboos more often than not in 2023. While the second half of the season saw a proper turnaround and was marked by fine performances from their rookie stars, there’s a long way to go if the Lions want to look to their defense and trust that they can perform at a level that will guarantee postseason success.

But how do you get from Point A to Point B in an offseason?

We spent last week breaking down our offseason blueprint for the Detroit Lions on offense. This week on the Pride Of Detroit PODcast, we’re casting our gaze upon the defense. Critical decisions have to be made here, and this is obviously the side of the team that seems more apt to recharge through the draft. Nevertheless, cap casualties, free agents and more could all change the outlook of this team long before that date.

We also break down our thoughts from the Super Bowl (1:00-26:00) and lessons for the Lions to take away from an instant classic. We’re also breaking down more Lions personnel changes (27:00-42:30), because it’s the offseason and we tend to do those sort of things. It’s all ready and it’s all free for you now.

