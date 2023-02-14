2022 Detroit Lions awards: The winners!

Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve celebrated the Detroit Lions’ 2022 season by commemorating the best performances and moments from the season. We’ve proposed 10 different awards, and our staff has nominated their choices for each honor.

However, the final decision on the winners came down to you. Yes, the power is indeed with the people here at Pride of Detroit. And now that you’ve had several days to vote on each candidate, it’s time to reveal the winners.

Here are the recipients of our 2022 Pride of Detroit awards—which are really only theoretical awards and do not come with any literal hardware.

Note: If you missed any of these posts, you can click on the category title and see our discussions for each candidate.

Winner: James Houston (40% of the vote)

Kalif Raymond (19%)

Malcolm Rodriguez (14%)

Kerby Joseph (14%)

Penei Sewell (9%)

Winner: Kalif Raymond (71%)

Jack Fox (12%)

C.J. Moore (9%)

Josh Woods (5%)

Michael Badgley (3%)

Winner: Aidan Hutchinson (93%)

James Houston (4%)

Malcolm Rodriguez (2%)

Kerby Joseph (2%)

Winner: Dan Campbell (63%)

Ben Johnson (31%)

Hank Fraley (3%)

Kelvin Sheppard (1%)

Winner: Week 18 win over the Packers (69%)

Week 14 vs. Vikings (13%)

Week 13 vs. Jaguars (7%)

Week 10 vs. Bears (5%)

Thanksgiving vs. Bills (4%)

Winner: Jared Goff (54%)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (30%)

Jamaal Williams (8%)

Penei Sewell (6%)

Frank Ragnow (2%)

Winner: Aidan Hutchinson (91%)

James Houston (3%)

Kerby Joseph (2%)

Alex Anzalone (2%)

DeShon Elliott (1%)

Alim McNeill (1%)

Winner: Penei Sewell catch (44%)

Brock Wright 51-yard TD (34%)

Hook and ladder vs. GB (17%)

Jeff Okudah pick-six vs. CHI (3%)

Pride of Detroit Moment of the Year

No specific winner, but you can relive some of those moments here.

Winner: Jared Goff (67%)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (12%)

Jamaal Williams (9%)

Aidan Hutchinson (6%)

Penei Sewell (3%)

Frank Ragnow (2%)

Congratulations to all of the winners of this prestigious award.