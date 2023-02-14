 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 Detroit Lions awards: The winners!

A look at the winners of our 10 Pride of Detroit award winners, as voted on by Detroit Lions fans.

By Jeremy Reisman
12th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve celebrated the Detroit Lions’ 2022 season by commemorating the best performances and moments from the season. We’ve proposed 10 different awards, and our staff has nominated their choices for each honor.

However, the final decision on the winners came down to you. Yes, the power is indeed with the people here at Pride of Detroit. And now that you’ve had several days to vote on each candidate, it’s time to reveal the winners.

Here are the recipients of our 2022 Pride of Detroit awards—which are really only theoretical awards and do not come with any literal hardware.

Note: If you missed any of these posts, you can click on the category title and see our discussions for each candidate.

Breakout Player of the Year

Winner: James Houston (40% of the vote)
Kalif Raymond (19%)
Malcolm Rodriguez (14%)
Kerby Joseph (14%)
Penei Sewell (9%)

Special Teams Player of the Year

Winner: Kalif Raymond (71%)
Jack Fox (12%)
C.J. Moore (9%)
Josh Woods (5%)
Michael Badgley (3%)

Rookie of the Year

Winner: Aidan Hutchinson (93%)
James Houston (4%)
Malcolm Rodriguez (2%)
Kerby Joseph (2%)

Coach of the Year

Winner: Dan Campbell (63%)
Ben Johnson (31%)
Hank Fraley (3%)
Kelvin Sheppard (1%)

Game of the Year

Winner: Week 18 win over the Packers (69%)
Week 14 vs. Vikings (13%)
Week 13 vs. Jaguars (7%)
Week 10 vs. Bears (5%)
Thanksgiving vs. Bills (4%)

Offensive Player of the Year

Winner: Jared Goff (54%)
Amon-Ra St. Brown (30%)
Jamaal Williams (8%)
Penei Sewell (6%)
Frank Ragnow (2%)

Defensive Player of the Year

Winner: Aidan Hutchinson (91%)
James Houston (3%)
Kerby Joseph (2%)
Alex Anzalone (2%)
DeShon Elliott (1%)
Alim McNeill (1%)

Play of the Year

Winner: Penei Sewell catch (44%)
Brock Wright 51-yard TD (34%)
Hook and ladder vs. GB (17%)
Jeff Okudah pick-six vs. CHI (3%)

Pride of Detroit Moment of the Year

No specific winner, but you can relive some of those moments here.

Lions MVP

Winner: Jared Goff (67%)
Amon-Ra St. Brown (12%)
Jamaal Williams (9%)
Aidan Hutchinson (6%)
Penei Sewell (3%)
Frank Ragnow (2%)

Congratulations to all of the winners of this prestigious award.

