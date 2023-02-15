Super Bowl 57 came and went with spectacle, fanfare, and of course, controversy, like seemingly every big game these days. The football was fun, up until the last two minutes. I wasn’t a fan of the halftime show, but there seems to be a spectrum of opinions on that. One thing we can all unite behind, however, is choosing our favorite Super Bowl commercials.

Question of the day: What was your favorite Super Bowl 57 commercial?

Maybe I was just more in tune than in previous years, but this felt like the strongest slate of commercials in a long time. Lots of brands managed to get a laugh out of me, even if I’m not going to buy their products.

Google’s magic eraser advertisement was really entertaining, but they need to face the music and realize nothing will propel them past the barrier of green text bubbles. Serena Williams’ commercial for Remy Martin was a strong early contender until I realized it was an ad for alcohol — my friends and I were absolutely certain we were watching a Gatorade commercial. The “cougars in your area” tagline for the new show Animal Control was hilarious, but I’m probably not going to watch the show.

Honorable mention goes to the Breaking Bad and Popcorners collab—and if you haven’t tried Popcorners before, they’re as addicting as the commercial suggests.

Now, for your real contenders. I’m sure most of you have seen Aidan Hutchinson’s feature in the flag football commercial. I really liked that one, and beyond the scope of the commercial it’s great to try to get everyone involved in football. The league has been pushing flag football as a safer, more inclusive gateway, and they managed to do so in a very entertaining way.

Ram’s Premature Electrification commercial did an impeccable job of playing on the innuendos of erectile dysfunction, but for EVs. The truck looked damn good, too. Maybe I’m stuck with a middle school sense of humor, but I really liked this one.

I can’t stand corny stuff, but Uber One and Diddy’s remix of What is Love ended up stuck in my head. That’s an effective advertisement if I’ve ever seen one.

My answer: These were all really fun advertisements, and effective ones, in my opinion. As much as I loved them all, one definitively beat them, and that is Amazon’s Saving Sawyer commercial. Talk about having us in the first half. They had my whole watch party on the verge of tears with the sweetest ending that left the room audibly cheering. Such a sweet, thoughtful ending. I’m a sucker for that one, and it takes my top spot.

Now that we’ve got the good ones out of the way, let’s rank our list of worst commercials:

That’s the list. They had my whole group scouring the couches to find out who sat on the remote, and as I learned from Twitter afterward, we were far from the only ones. It was unpleasant and led to us actually switching off the Super Bowl as we tried to remedy the false alarm. They say any publicity is good publicity, and Tubi is testing that theory to the most significant extent we’ve seen since Mountain Dew’s Puppy Monkey Baby in 2016.

What was your favorite Super Bowl 57 commercial? Did it not make my honorable mention list? Did you think Tubi’s commercial was funny? Vote in the poll below and let us know your thoughts.