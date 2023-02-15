If you know anything about Detroit Lions’ coach Dan Campbell, you know he is a one-of-a-kind type of personality. From his opening press conference to various soundbites from his tenure as a coach—Campbell keeps you on your toes. Which is why this story from Lions’ star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown isn’t really that surprising when you stop and think about it.

St. Brown, center Frank Ragnow, and quarterback Jared Goff all took time out of their busy weeks in Las Vegas for the NFL Pro Bowl to talk with Lions’ team reporter Dannie Rogers on her newest episode of ‘Off the Record.’ Around the 6:50 mark of the video, Dannie asks the guys what their craziest Dan Campbell story is, and as you might imagine, the answers didn’t disappoint.

“Alright, I’ll go first,” said St. Brown. “My rookie year—I don’t know what game it was, it was an away game. We have our team meetings on Saturday nights, and as he’s talking to us, a tooth just falls out.”

“His what?” Rogers asks St. Brown, assuming he must have misspoken.

“A tooth,” St. Brown reaffirms. “We’re all looking at him, trying to keep our cool. He picks it up, takes five seconds to put it in, and acts like nothing happened and continues talking. That’s my Dan Campbell story.”

Honestly, knowing what we know of Campbell after his first two seasons in Detroit, this feels very on brand. You can catch the full episode with the three Pro Bowlers here.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

Former Lions’ coach Jim Caldwell has found a home with the Carolina Panthers as a senior assistant.

Dave Birkett of the Free Press sat down with Mike Randle of FTN Fantasy to talk Lions.

Tim Twentyman runs through his top five running backs to keep an eye on during this year’s NFL combine.

Keep an eye out for Twentyman’s latest episode of “In the Huddle” Wednesday night.

